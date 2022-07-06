Victoria Country's Caleb Mitchell and Ollie Hollands are improving their AFL hopes after impressing at the national championships.
Country has toppled South Australia and the Allies and will now face Western Australia the following weekend.
Vic Metro is also undefeated and, if results go as expected, the pair would meet in what would amount to a grand final in September.
Playing on a wing, Yarrawonga's Mitchell picked up 27 possessions against South Australia.
"Caleb is growing (in performance) almost by the week," Vic Country forwards coach and Mitchell's Murray Bushrangers' mentor Mark Brown offered.
"His ability to cover the ground is outstanding in that he helps out in defence and pops up as a threat forward as well.
"His NAB League form has also been very good and it's off the back of a really solid pre-season."
Mitchell debuted at open-age level for Yarrawonga against Wodonga on May 7 and racked up 18 touches.
He backed his representative form against SA with another 17 possessions against the Allies, which comprises NSW-ACT, Queensland, Tasmania and Northern Territory.
Wodonga's Hollands had 19 touches against the Allies as a half-forward, while he posted 24 against SA in the midfield.
"Ollie had a different role as that high half-forward, which can be difficult to play, and it's the first time he's seen that role," Brown explained.
"He's normally an inside mid, he's an elite runner, ironically both he and Caleb are at the top of our GPS data.
"Ollie has really good balance to his game, he's as good defensively as he is offensively.
"Along with his touches, he also comes up with half a dozen tackles, his pressure around the footy is really good, he's a good kick inside forward 50 and he finds the ball well."
Meanwhile, Brown had a firsthand view of the Bushies' Ryan Eyers (Corowa-Rutherglen) when he played for the Allies against Vic Country.
"He competes very well in the air and follows up well at ground level," Brown revealed of the near two-metre tall utility.
"His ability to play on the opposition's key forward and keep them reasonably quiet is a testament to him, it's a great weapon as you can lock him in on someone and know they're not going to have a huge impact on the game.
"I can't remember him being beaten this year where you think he's had his colours lowered."
Fellow Bushie and Wangaratta Rovers' Toby Murray also played the first game for the Allies.
Meanwhile, the Bushies return to action on Saturday when they travel to Dandenong's Shepley Oval.
