Victoria Country's Caleb Mitchell, Ollie Hollands impressing at nationals

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 6 2022 - 5:09am, first published 3:52am
Caleb Mitchell made his Ovens and Murray senior debut for Yarrawonga on May 7 and his form has continued to improve at all levels.

Victoria Country's Caleb Mitchell and Ollie Hollands are improving their AFL hopes after impressing at the national championships.

