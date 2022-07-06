The Bandits will be seeking revenge when they face Manly Warringah this weekend.
The Sea Eagles stunned the border side by 22 points on their home court last time they met in round four.
Advertisement
Having joined the Bandits since then, Hamish Warden hopes to help earn redemption against the 11th placed Eagles.
"They got the win here, so we have to get revenge I guess and bounce back," Warden said.
Following that clash, the Bandits will then turn their attention to the seventh placed Bears, who are just one position behind them.
Despite a loss last round to Inner West Bulls, Warden said it should have no impact on the side's self-belief.
"We're still confident," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We obviously have things to improve on, but I think we're sixth, and the next four teams (above) all have the same wins as us.
"We can beat anyone on any night."
He admitted lessons from their last game will be taken into consideration heading into the double header.
"It was a tough first half, I thought we were in the game and then at the end of the third quarter they got a bit of a run and we didn't play much defence to be honest," he said.
"We have no problem scoring, just didn't stop the other team. That's what went wrong for us. We'll address that this week and hopefully bounce back."
Since arriving on the border in May from the Swiss Basketball League, Warden is enjoying the challenge of the NBL1 East.
"It's good, it's tough," Warden said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.