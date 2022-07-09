Can someone please tell Helen Haines the election is over. These ongoing ads must be costing a fortune.
1. They tell us quote "Helen is delivering for the community"; at some point Helen, you need to tell us what you are delivering.
2. Then you go on to say quote "your office assisted thousands of constituents".
3. Back when the borders were closed, Wangaratta wasn't in the "bubble". I had to live in a motel in Albury for over three months to keep my job. I contacted Helen's office numerous times for help, still waiting for a response. Clearly I wasn't one of those thousands Helen claims to have helped.
IN OTHER NEWS:
An article in The Border Mail (July 2) highlights the progress with drone industry in Canberra but more particularly the need for education and respect for our environment.
Apparently take away "coffee is the most popular order". Drone industry operations aside, the environmental impact of packaging for this is off the scale!
Considering the extent of pollution (includes unnecessary forestry operations, factory processing, transport and burying or recycling waste) generated from this activity, it reflects very badly on Canberrans.
Single use packaging has to be reduced, not increased!
We won't be able to move towards a better future while people so easily get sucked into such mindless, novelty, consumerism.
If this generation doesn't care, hopefully our education system is throwing all it has towards educating the next generation.
The inept continued acceptance of the multi-million dollar Indigo trail paths is a liability and new cost edifice driving another nail in the ratepayers' accumulating asset debt coffin. A backlog of unsatisfactory/failing road, drainage and footpaths worth tens of millions to repair can now only be addressed by raising rates. The additional trail burden of operating, maintaining plus liability costs is stake through the heart of sustainability and rate payers.
Recommendation: Form a ratepayer group and write to the Victorian Local Government Minister, as long-term financial and asset sustainability has now been put at further risk.
RELATED:
