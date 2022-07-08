STAND UP
Albury Wodonga NAIDOC celebration event, Gateway Island, Wodonga, Dhudhuroa Country, Saturday, July 9, 11.30am to 4pm
Get up! Stand up! Show up! The official opening of Gateway Island Cultural Sculpture Walk leads into a free community NAIDOC event. There will be guided or self-guided tours, cultural activities, basket weaving, music and dance, conservation talks and native food offerings. It will feature Dinawan's Connection, Dallas Woods, The Mixed Mob Choir, Quinn Brothers, The Muirs, Wagarra Wagarra Dance Group and JFHS Dance Group.
LISTEN UP
Gold Coast singer-songwriter Amy Shark is embarking on her biggest tour yet, See You Somewhere Australia Tour 2022. After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Shark's six-times platinum single Adore put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable new songwriters. It was followed by APRA Awards Song Of The Year, six-times platinum and number one Australian airplay chart hit, I Said Hi, and the 2019 three-times platinum single Mess Her Up. Shark last rocked Border audiences in Wodonga in 2019.
COOK UP
Margaret Fulton The Musical, The Commercial Club Albury, Saturday, July 9, 8pm
Margaret Fulton reigned supreme on our country's cooking scene; awarded an OAM in 1983 and later identified as a National Living Treasure. The Margaret Fulton Cookbook encouraged Australians to experiment with more interesting ingredients, straying from meat and three veg. This musical romp follows her journey from humble beginnings to super-stardom.
CRAFT UP
Craftalive Wodonga, Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre, Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, 9.30am to 4pm
Now in its 32nd year, CraftAlive is Australia's largest craft event series touring the country. Learn, shop and create over the whole weekend in Wodonga. There will be classes, chats, exhibitor highlights, prizes and plenty of parking.
SING UP
Creedence - The John Fogerty Show, Beer Deluxe Albury, Sunday, July 10, 3pm
Formed in 2014, Creedence: The John Fogerty Show has established itself as a premier tribute act. The show honours the classic and timeless rock music of songwriter, guitarist and singer, John Fogerty, the legendary frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
LIGHT UP
Aurora Luna Light Journey runs nightly until July 16. Albury is the fourth city park to host a Laservision show in Australia after events in Brisbane, Bendigo and Singleton. Book tickets online at auroraalbury.com.au.
