Gold Coast singer-songwriter Amy Shark is embarking on her biggest tour yet, See You Somewhere Australia Tour 2022. After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Shark's six-times platinum single Adore put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable new songwriters. It was followed by APRA Awards Song Of The Year, six-times platinum and number one Australian airplay chart hit, I Said Hi, and the 2019 three-times platinum single Mess Her Up. Shark last rocked Border audiences in Wodonga in 2019.