Albury product Paddy Parnell is a Crow for at least two more years in the AFL.
In what has capped a stellar month for the defender, the 20-year-old signed an extension with Adelaide yesterday, keeping him at the club until the end of 2024.
"I couldn't be happier to sign on and continue my time with the club," Parnell offered.
"They showed faith in me in the mid-season draft last year and from the first day I walked in the door I've felt welcomed and supported by my team-mates and coaches.
"It's been great working closely with our development coaches to improve my game and I've loved my time with the SANFL and AFL teams and am excited about the future."
Parnell was selected at No. 4 in the Rookie draft in June, 2021.
Almost 12 months to the day, he debuted in the Crows' win over West Coast at Adelaide Oval, snapping a five-match losing streak and he's now played four games.
Parnell spent the second half of last season developing his game as a rebounding defender in the SANFL, impressing with his classy ball use, hard running and sound decision making.
Adelaide general manager list management and strategy Justin Reid said Parnell had earnt his contract extension through hard work.
"Paddy deserves a lot of credit for the work he's put in behind the scenes to put himself in a position where he is not only pushing for AFL selection, but performing at AFL level," he said.
"The attributes our recruiting and list management team identified in him as a junior have been on show in the SANFL and at the highest level.
"He is a reliable defender with a great kick and makes good decisions and we look forward to watching him continue to develop in coming years."
Adelaide is away to Hawthorn on Sunday.
The Crows hold down 14th spot with five wins, 16 points out of the top eight, while the Hawks are one spot below with only four victories.
Neither outfit will contest finals.
