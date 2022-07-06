Black Border Theatre presented its new show on Wednesday at Gateway Island's Butter Factory as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations.
The cast of aspiring actors performed the show Just Sugar Coat It, based on real-life experiences ranging from comedy to dark humour from every walk of life.
Black Border Theatre creative producer and former member Tiffany Ward said the performance allowed the actors to connect with their culture and community.
"They've been working for the last 10 weeks," she said. "The play is based on a series of experiences each performer had gone through, touching on the harder topics not always spoken about.
"Theatre is such a positive way to share the traumatic things. These kids told their own stories and experiences. It's important for the kids and me that we can honour and connect with the community."
The ensemble was established for young aspiring Indigenous creatives to be given opportunities to write, devise, design, perform and acquire skills needed for the industry.
