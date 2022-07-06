A young drug dealer who sped off from police in two pursuits including one where she hit 180km/h on the Hume Freeway might be headed for rehabilitation.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was clear that Sarimah Leigh Icely would benefit greatly from the Mirama program run out of Cessnock jail.
The 21-year-old remains in custody, bail refused, on several charge sequences, and appeared this week for the setting of a sentence date.
Last Friday she was breached in the District Court in Albury in relation to orders handed down over her previous illicit drug offending.
Judge Sean Grant ordered that a report be prepared on Icely's suitability for the program, which tackled a range of issues including drug and alcohol rehabilitation and mental health.
He ruled that no action would be taken on the breach.
Last November, Judge Grant placed the Wodonga woman on an 18-month community corrections order on a substantive, strictly indictable charge of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.
Ms McLaughlin said she, too, wanted Icely assessed for the Mirama program, adjourning her matters to August 3, the same date set down by Judge Grant.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley asked Ms McLaughlin to also order a sentence assessment report on Icely, who has pleaded guilty to two police pursuit charges, dangerous driving, drive while licence suspended, possess a prohibited drug and custody of a knife in a public place.
The first of three incidents was on November 1 when police parked on the north-bound ramp leading to the Hume Highway, at Borella Road, saw a white Ford speed past.
Icely hit 180km/h and, after leaving the freeway at Thurgoona Drive, the car veered side-to-side before overtaking a four-wheel-drive towing a caravan.
The second pursuit on February 28 involved speeds of up to 114km/h in a 60km/h zone on Dick Road, Lavington.
Also, police stopped Icely while walking along Captain Cook Drive, North Albury, on February 2, with a search uncovering a knife with a 15-centimetre blade she said she used for protection "from men" and a small resealable bag with 0.5 grams of "ice".
