Young Wodonga woman to be assessed for specialised rehab program at women's jail

By Albury Court
July 6 2022 - 8:30am
Sarimah Leigh Icely

A young drug dealer who sped off from police in two pursuits including one where she hit 180km/h on the Hume Freeway might be headed for rehabilitation.

