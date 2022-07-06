The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man to remain behind bars until end of year for antics at Commonwealth Bank

By Albury Court
Updated July 6 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Daniels

A young man with a long criminal history and said to be haunted by child sexual abuse was jailed on Wednesday for threatening to rob an Albury bank branch.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.