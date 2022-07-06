A young man with a long criminal history and said to be haunted by child sexual abuse was jailed on Wednesday for threatening to rob an Albury bank branch.
Matthew Daniels' decision to phone a bank helpline to make his threat soon after acting erratically in the branch came in for particular criticism yesterday.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said there was no doubt the Commonwealth charge of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend was the most serious of the four on which the Albury man was to be sentenced.
Lawyer Tim Hemsley said Daniels' mental health issues meant there was a degree of diminished responsibility, but pointed out it was conceded that bank workers should feel safe and not be subjected to such behaviour.
Ms McLaughlin said she accepted there was evidence before the court that Daniels suffered from various mental health issues - Mr Hemsley explained these included major depression and severe anxiety - but this did not come into play on the day of his offending.
"It appears on this date in May you became frustrated with the requirement to provide identification," she told the 29-year-old, who previously pleaded guilty to all charges, including attempted intimidation, goods in custody suspected of being stolen and custody of a knife in a public place.
Daniels entered the bank branch in Dean Street on May 17 just before 10am to activate his debit card.
After being told he needed appropriate identification, Daniels walked around the branch talking "loud and obnoxious" on his mobile phone, at one stage calling himself a "terrorist".
"I'm just at the branch keeping on top of the retards," he told the person on the other end of this call.
When given further options for establishing his identification, Daniels replied: "I'm one of the good ones, I don't do any of this online fraud ... I just do break and entering."
He made his "bring a gun in and rob the place" threat to the helpline that afternoon.
Daniels was jailed for seven months and will be released on November 27.
