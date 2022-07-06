A new North East sculpture walk has been unveiled to share stories of the region's Indigenous culture.
Lotjpatj Natjan Danak at Winton Wetlands, north of Benalla, represents history from cultural practices through a creation of works by 15 Yorta Yorta artists.
Wangaratta's Jesse Cooper is a welder by trade and crafted his first sculpture as part of the display - a Mia Mia, made by Indigenous Australians for temporary shelter.
"I spoke to a few elders to what type of materials were used, but it was mainly what my old man taught me when we were camping in the bush," he said.
"It probably took me a month-and-half to finish. I started off with sheets of metal and I drew out the shapes I wanted in chalk and then cut them out with a plasma cutter.
"They were all individually cut, ground back and put on another sheet and welded on. They were heated and bent and cut to the shape of the bark, with the tree and branches inside of it.
"It's a pretty proud moment. It's pretty special to be a part of it.
"It's a way of thanking my elders through my trade with what they've taught me and passed down."
Border artist Glennys Briggs has a Burnanga (cod) sculpture on display, while others designers hail from Echuca and Shepparton.
Winton Wetlands creative producer Narelle Vogel was delighted to see the sculptures come together.
"It's a project funded by Regional Development Victoria and I'm a small part of a bigger project," she said.
"My job was to link the artists with people who could help them make their work. Some of them did their own, while others came up with the idea and worked with local fabricators."
Winton Wetlands chief executive Sue Lebish said there has been nothing but positive feedback since the walk opened.
"The geoglyph of the walk is a turtle because that was the totem of the Yorta Yorta people, so everyone has enjoyed seeing that," she said.
"I've been involved here since 2015. I was on the committee of management and became the CEO and to see this come to fruition is amazing.
"It's been a long time coming after delays with COVID."
Ms Lebish said an education and research centre was set to open on the site in September, and will include translocation growling grass frogs and breeding long-necked turtles.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
