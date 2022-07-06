Trial 'might be avoided' in cop-ram case, negotiations continuing between lawyers

A long-running case involving a man accused of ramming a police car has taken another step towards being resolved.
Albury Local Court has been told that the matters involving Jaydon Mark Moon, 26, could be finalised within weeks.
Defence lawyer David Barron asked magistrate Sally McLaughlin for all charges to be adjourned to July 26.
Mr Barron and Director of Public Prosecutions representative Yanina Wojcik indicated that it was likely that Moon would plead-up on all charges at this stage, with an agreed set of facts to then be compiled.
If that occurred, Moon, who did not appear in court for the brief mention of his matter, would be committed for sentence before the District Court.
Moon is facing at least three separate sets of charges, along with allegations from Victoria, over the incidents from April last year.
It was alleged that the Wodonga man smashed into the police vehicle in Lavington after a 360-kilometre, two-day manhunt from the Border to Kyabram and return.
The large number of charges laid against him include predatory driving, police pursuit, drug possession and using an offensive weapon to avoid arrest, plus claims related to domestic violence matters.
Police previously alleged that Moon, driving a white Mitsubishi Magna, travelled south to Wodonga, through Yarrawonga, Kyabram, Shepparton and back to Albury in a manhunt lasting 48 hours.
Moon, who also goes by the surname of Doran, which has been used on some court papers, did not apply for bail and so bail was formally refused.
His case was one of several involving strictly indictable matters that the court heard were close to being resolved without the need to go to trial or hearing in the District Court.
