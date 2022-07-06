The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga man's case moving closer to possible committal after further court mention

By Albury Court
July 6 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trial 'might be avoided' in cop-ram case, negotiations continuing between lawyers

A long-running case involving a man accused of ramming a police car has taken another step towards being resolved.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.