Jonathon Grove cops 12-weeks with four suspended on unbecoming conduct charge

By Brent Godde
Updated July 6 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 11:30am
Ovens and Murray player suspended by tribunal for 12 weeks

Lavington reserves player Jonathon Grove has been suspended for 12 matches by the Ovens and Murray league independent tribunal on Wednesday night.

