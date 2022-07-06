Ovens and Murray player suspended by tribunal for 12 weeks

Lavington reserves player Jonathon Grove has been suspended for 12 matches by the Ovens and Murray league independent tribunal on Wednesday night.
Grove received one of the heftiest penalties handed down by the tribunal in recent history after he was involved in an incident in which Myrtleford player Nicholas Ferguson suffered a broken jaw.
Four of those matches were suspended but Grove will miss the remainder of the season with the Panthers not in finals contention.
Myrtleford requested the league to investigate the incident which occurred during the Panthers and Saints round nine clash on June 11.
Grove was charged with unbecoming conduct after an investigation by the league investigations officer Rick Delmonte.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and was represented by former Panther Brett Sanson during the case which lasted 90 minutes.
The tribunal heard Grove was very remorseful immediately after the incident.
Ferguson hasn't been able to train since the incident but is hopeful of returning in time to be part of the Saints finals assault.
Grove suffered a broken jaw in 2015 against North Albury.
