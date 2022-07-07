The Border Mail
Albury to don special dresses for Ovens and Murray's Indigenous Round

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:34am, first published 2:51am
CLUB COLOURS: Albury's Heidi Fisher in the specially designed dress Tigers' netballers across all grades will wear this weekend to take on the Hoppers for the Ovens and Murray's Indigenous Round. Picture: MARK JESSER

Albury has unveiled the dress its netballers will wear this weekend in recognition of the Ovens and Murray League's inaugural Indigenous Round.

