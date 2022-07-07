Albury has unveiled the dress its netballers will wear this weekend in recognition of the Ovens and Murray League's inaugural Indigenous Round.
The design is set to match the jumper to be worn by the club's footballers.
Albury and rivals North Albury have previously united to celebrate the region's Indigenous culture, with former Tiger and Raider's footballer Dean Heta at the forefront of the establishment of the league-wide round.
"This year the club's gone one step further and every netballer will step out in an Indigenous dress, which is really exciting," Albury A-grade playing coach Skye Hillier said.
"It's quite a significant round for the club, we've been doing it for a couple of years now with North Albury."
It's believed Hoppers' netballers will also don specially designed dresses to take on the Tigers, while for the first time all clubs will have netball bibs printed to mark the occasion.
"Hopefully that will provoke some other clubs in the next few years to look at getting a dress," Ovens and Murray League netball director Tamara Mathews said.
"Some clubs have had their own bibs designed too and I think the fact that they've taken the initiative shows that it's been really well received.
"We've been really pleased with the uptake."
Like most clubs, the Tigers have battled player unavailability due to injuries and illness this season.
They're currently awaiting the return of injured star defender Rochelle Hill, with hopes she could be back on court in the coming weeks.
"We don't want to rush her back and see her get injured even more," Hillier said.
"We'd rather have her right and ready to go."
Sarah Mellington has been juggling netball and basketball commitments, aiding the Tigers while also helping the Bandits in the NBL1 East competition.
"The rest of us have been pretty consistent and it's starting to show in our attacking end, so that's very pleasing," Hillier said.
While the Hoppers currently hold fifth spot on the ladder, the Tigers will be looking to crack into the top five, with just two points currently separating the sides.
Seventh placed Wodonga Raiders and eighth placed Myrtleford will also be hoping to keep their finals dreams alive in the back end of the fixture, with upsets becoming the norm this season.
"Like a lot of teams, we're pushing for fifth," Hillier said.
"It's nice turning up to a game and not knowing what's going to happen.
"You never walk into a game expecting to win."
The Roos, Panthers, Pigeons and Magpies currently make up the top four.
