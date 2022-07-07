Schoolchildren and residents at Tangambalanga are at grave risk if a major fire breaks out because water pressure at hydrants is inadequate, the Kiewa Fire Brigade says.
Aaron Wallace, who stepped down as brigade captain last week, said thorough testing in April on available water pressure for fire fighters to use was too low "in various locations in Tangambalanga".
Advertisement
He said the Kiewa Valley Primary School would be in dire straits in the event of a "signicant blaze".
"There is a booster point installed at the front of the Kiewa Valley Primary School, however, there's not enough water volume to use it," Mr Wallace said. "We take the safety of our fire fighters and community very seriously and without available water, what do we fight the fire with?
"We are very concerned with the results we found and feel that the current water supply to the town would put both the residents and fire fighters at risk.
"In the event of a large fire, various options are not possible with the current water supply issues."
The new Kiewa Fire Brigade captain, Michael Bartel, said a good water flow was vital to effectively battle any blaze.
"The water's not what it should be, if we get a fire, we'll use the resources that are available to us to battle the incident - whatever we need to get water in here," Mr Bartel said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We'll just have to bring in extra resources. We've done thorough testing on sites, we've got good pressure down at the station but we're at the lowest point.
"It's come all the way from Wodonga, that's where the line comes out."
North East Water planning and infrastructure executive Rebecca Jhonston said the authority was investing $30 million in water and sewerage projects in the Kiewa-Tangambalanga area in response to rapid growth in recent years.
"This work is expected to improve water and sewer capacity and pressure and is being staged to address both the immediate and long term needs of the community," Ms Jhonston said.
"Along with North East Water's significant investment however, developers also need to commit to investing in water and sewer infrastructure for their developments. Developers, as a condition of approval, are required to install a tank to ensure water pressure is maintained in their development.
"We have committed to fully upgrading both water and waste water system at Kiewa-Tangambalanga over the next eight years to service long term growth."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.