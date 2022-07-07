Disability support worker Leesa Ujjobbagy was in a state of despair until her "knight in shining armour" came out of nowhere to rescue her - but she still has no idea who her mystery saviour is.
Ms Ujjobbagy said she was in a "borderline hysterical state" on Tuesday when she ran out of petrol on her way to work, stranded by the roadside and in danger of being hit by oncoming traffic.
Then the mystery man turned up and revived her belief in the kindness of people in the Border community.
"I was driving into work, running late, after only getting 20 minutes sleep the night before because my son, Oscar, was sick and there was an accident near McDonald's," Ms Ujjobbagy said.
"I was going to get fuel on my way, there was traffic blocking the way to the petrol station, I ran out of fuel before I reached the station - just conked out entirely near Dundee Drive.
"A rookie error, I know, but I did like any other fully functioning adult and just burst into tears and rang ahead to tell them I was going to be late again.
"While I was standing there crying, this gentleman just appeared out of nowhere and said 'what's happened?' and I just said 'I don't know I can't get it to go' and then he showed me how to safely move the car off the road away from oncoming traffic, then he drove me into work.
"I was in the turning lane, it was 4pm there was oncoming traffic, so it could have been quite dangerous.'
Ms Ujjobbagy said another man came from across the road and her rescuers pushed her car into Dundee Drive out of danger.
"I was in a panic, I in the middle of the road, late, exhausted, I have a back injury so I thought how the heck am I going to push this car?" she said. "It was big fat mess and along they came, I was borderline hysterical - but the first guy certainly saved the day."
Ms Ujjobbagy said she had lived in Killara for only a few months, having previously lived in Wodonga.
A firm believer in karma, she said she posted details of her ordeal on social media in the hope of finding her "knight in shining armour".
"I posted my experience online because I want to say thanks and maybe give him a voucher for pizza or something - but no one has come forward and said yeah I was that guy," she said. "He just made the situation so much easier to deal with.
"I haven't been too exposed to many kind acts like that, but I do believe that if you do nice things, they come back to you.
"I've been living in Killara since Christmas time - it's a great community."
Ms said the mystery saviour had a solid build and "just looked like a kind, nice dad figure".
