The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

A good samaritan saves Killara worker's abysmal day - but who is he?

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated July 7 2022 - 8:33am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK FROM THE BRINK: Leesa Ujjobbagy, pictured with son Oscar, says a good samaritan rescued her from despair when her car ran out of petrol on Tuesday, but she has no clue as to who her saviour was. Picture: ASH SMITH

Disability support worker Leesa Ujjobbagy was in a state of despair until her "knight in shining armour" came out of nowhere to rescue her - but she still has no idea who her mystery saviour is.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.