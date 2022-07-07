A LONG-awaited meeting between NSW and Victorian health ministers to discuss a new Albury-Wodonga hospital is set to occur next week.
Albury MP Justin Clancy announced on Thursday that the NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor and Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas will come face-to-face in Albury next Thursday.
Their encounter will coincide with a sod turning to mark the start of the first stage of a redevelopment of the emergency department at Albury hospital.
Mr Clancy has been attempting to bring together state health ministers for months to discuss cross border concerns.
"With both states having a genuine stake in planning for and funding the best hospital for the community, I look forward to meeting with minister Taylor and minister Thomas here on the Border," Mr Clancy said.
"It is my hope that this meeting paves the way forward for Albury-Wodonga Health."
It will be Wodonga-educated Ms Thomas' first visit to the Border since replacing Martin Foley as Victoria's Health Minister last month.
It is also Ms Taylor's initial trip to Albury as Regional Health Minister, a portfolio created in November as part of a Cabinet rejig.
At that time Brad Hazzard and Jenny Mikakos announced a timeline for the new emergency department.
Since then, the push for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital has snowballed with calls for movement from the Border Medical Association and lobby group Better Border Health.
