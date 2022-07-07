AN end to Albury Council events on Australia Day should be on the agenda of a new Aboriginal body, a Greens councillor believes.
Ashley Edwards feels an Aboriginal advisory group, proposed in a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) adopted by the council last month, is key to the city's approach to January 26 formalities.
"I'm aware that a number of councils have made this move and it's a conversation I'd like Albury City Council to have with our First Nations community, particularly following our endorsement of the RAP," Cr Edwards said.
"It needs to be led by First Nations people."
Past Albury council officer John Murray backed the new committee and was interested in serving on it.
As an Indigenous man he had felt vulnerable on Australia Day and said "it would be great if we can have a day where all Australians can celebrate together on a day that doesn't celebrate genocide".
"As an Aboriginal person over the years I haven't felt safe going out on that day because for whatever reason people target Aboriginal people on that date with racist remarks," Mr Murray said.
"In Queensland I'd be on a balcony and cars would go past and toot their horns and people would shout and put their finger up."
Cr Edwards has previously aired her dismay at Australia Day being held on January 26 and wore a 'change the date' T-shirt to the council's events in Noreuil Park this year.
She says that date speaks to the "violent colonisation of our First Nations people, land and culture".
"I have no doubt the date will change in the future, it's just a matter of when," Cr Edwards said.
Strathbogie Shire in North East Victoria voted 4-3 last week to keep conducting events on Australia Day.
That followed the council seeking feedback from May 23 to June 20 and taking a vote on its webpage Share Strathbogie.
There was 46 per cent approval for council removing its support of January 26 celebrations, with the other 54 per cent in favour of the status quo.
