A DRIVER lost three demerit points and was fined $370 after her Mitsubishi Magna hit another sedan in central Wodonga on Thursday.
Sergeant Sarrah O'Keefe said the woman failed to give way when entering Stanley Street from Railway Street around 2.30pm.
The driver of a Holden Epica heading west in Stanley Street attempted evasive action but her car was struck by the Magna and both vehicles stopped just short of a parked Ford Everest.
The motorists were the sole occupants and not seriously injured.
He was taken by ambulance from units in Crisp Street around 12.30am on Thursday, but reportedly suffered the injury during a brawl at Cahill Place which runs into units along Thurgoona Street, more than a kilometre to the west.
Police were told up to 10 people were involved before dispersing.
A man, who said he knew the alleged victim, described the bloody injury as a "puncture wound" and "like a screwdriver" impact.
In North Albury on Thursday afternoon, police flooded into a block bound by Mate, Gulpha, Corella and Wantigong streets.
Chief Inspector Ian Youman said they reacted to reports of a man behaving suspiciously, however he eluded them.
A resident doorknocked by police said she was told someone wanted on warrant was being sought.
Another watched remotely via a security camera on the front of his house as officers entered the side of his property in search of the suspect.
