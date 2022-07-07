The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Police

Motorist penalised after her car strikes another sedan in Wodonga due to failure to obey road rules

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 7 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crunch: Despite evasive action, the Holden Epica was unable to avoid being hit by the Mitsubishi Magna in Wodonga on Thursday. Picture: MARK JESSER

A DRIVER lost three demerit points and was fined $370 after her Mitsubishi Magna hit another sedan in central Wodonga on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.