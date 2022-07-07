A Border driving instructor has slammed a proposal to remove the minimum of 120 hours driving for learners as "disgraceful".
Bruce Cowey from Blue-Jay's Driver Training said this went totally against the absolute need to produce competent and safe young drivers.
The proposal is one of 21 recommendations put to Transport for NSW following a Parliamentary inquiry into support for rural and regional learner drivers.
The report suggests that driving instructors should be able to deem a learner driver competent enough to go for their provisional P1 licence (red P-plates) without having completed the required 120 hours.
But Mr Cowey said every young learner driver "should go through 120 hours before being allowed on the road".
Mr Cowey said the 120-hour requirement should be nationwide, not just in NSW.
"We have programs in place and instructors to help kids how to drive. If we didn't have that, would you be OK with someone coming towards you who wasn't supervised and didn't know how to drive?
"It's a risk; they don't know the road, and they don't know the hazards. How safe is that? It's not."
Markus Schuermann from Border Driving Academy agreed the 120-hour system was working just fine.
If the requirement was removed, he said, it would become "hazardous" on the roads.
"Assistance from driving schools helps, and it smooths out any rough edges," he said.
"The incentive is every hour with a driving school adds up to two hours, another 20 hours on top if they do 10 lessons.
"Most students aren't even doing 120 hours because many are doing driving programs and utilising driving schools. The major benefit is learners get what's current, and what is the best practice with the road rules and proper driving techniques."
Mr Schuermann said that since the 120-hour rule had been in place there had been a reduction in young P-plate driver crashes.
Teenager Michael Daghagheleh recently received his provisional licence.
Mr Daghagheleh said if he had not done the 120 hours he wouldn't have the confidence to drive.
"If the government scrapped the 120 hours, it would negatively affect drivers," the 18-year-old said.
"If they had even less experience, it would go on a steady incline to higher crash rates."
The report put to the Parliament was compiled by the Joint Standing Committee on Road Safety.
