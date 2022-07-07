The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga woman warned about the serious consequences of driving while disqualified

By Albury Court
July 7 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pregnant mum told baby could be taken away if she drives again and ends up in jail

A disqualified driver has been warned her baby could be taken away from her if she breaks the law again and ends up giving birth in jail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.