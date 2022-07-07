Pregnant mum told baby could be taken away if she drives again and ends up in jail

A disqualified driver has been warned her baby could be taken away from her if she breaks the law again and ends up giving birth in jail.
Chintarmody Paige Wakeling has been handed five months in custody, with the term to be served in the community.
But Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin delivered a stern, strongly worded warning to the 31-year-old that she had run out of chances.
If she did that again while five months' pregnant "you will have that child in jail" and it was likely, Ms McLaughlin said, that the child would then be taken away.
Ms McLaughlin told Wakeling that if this did not deter her from driving while disqualified, nothing would.
She said she hoped her lawyer would counsel her on the need to get rid of her car to prevent her being tempted to drive again.
"This is punishment," Ms McLaughlin said on imposing an intensive corrections order, to expire on December 5.
The sentence was imposed on a second-offence charge of driving while disqualified, along with a six-month licence disqualification.
Wakeling, of Hague Street, Lavington, appearing via a video link to the Albury police station cells, pleaded guilty, as well as to using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
She was convicted and fined $980 on those charges.
The court was told how police were carrying out a routine patrol of North Albury and neighbouring streets on Tuesday when they saw a Holden Commodore, which they stopped because of previous dealings with Wakeling as the owner.
Police checks revealed the car's Victorian registration had expired on May 2 and that Wakeling's NSW driver's licence was disqualified from April 15, 2020, to September 21, 2024.
