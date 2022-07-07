A 'misunderstood memo' between AFL North East Border and the Hume league has resulted in two Wodonga reserves players playing for Murray Magpies against Culcairn last weekend.
The Magpies swung a selection surprise after they included Bulldog players Jett Cassidy and Nathan Still for the clash against the Lions at Urana Road Oval.
Hume league officials misinterpreted the meaning of the memo and allowed the pair to play on match permits after the AFL NEB introduced a new rule last week.
The new rule allows Ovens and Murray and Hume league reserves players to switch competitions and play reserves on match permits despite the clearance deadline closing.
However, the rule doesn't apply to seniors.
Hume league operations manager Dalton Wegener said both league and club officials misinterpreted the memo from AFL NEB.
"We simply misunderstood the memo and didn't realise the ruling applied to reserve grade only," he said.
"None of the other Hume league and club officials realised either.
"We were of the understanding that the area agreement between the O&M and Hume league states that O&M reserve grade players were eligible to play Hume league seniors on a permit.
"We realise now that it shouldn't have happened and will ensure that it doesn't happen again."
AFL NEB Region Operations Manager, Michael Bocquet, disputed how the memo could be misinterpreted.
"The second line of the memo clearly states the intent of the permit agreement," Bocquet said.
"It only applies to reserve grade players.
"Leagues have been reminded this week that it strictly applies to reserve grade only."
The loss was a crushing blow to Culcairn's finals aspirations.
They now trail sixth-placed Rand-Walbundrie-Walla by eight points and percentage with six rounds remaining.
To rub salt into the Lions' wounds, Cassidy booted three goals in the low-scoring contest which the Magpies won by 10 points.
Culcairn president Jesse Kent was unaware of the rule misinterpretation when contacted by The Border Mail on Wednesday.
Kent declined to comment whether the Lions will take further action.
