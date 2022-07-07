A lot has changed since Wangaratta and Corowa-Rutherglen met in the last Ovens and Murray A-grade decider back in 2019.
But while years have passed, it still shapes up as a tough encounter between the reigning premiers and the reigning minor premiers.
"Absolutely, it's always a great contest against Corowa," Magpies' playing co-coach Chaye Crimmins said.
"The girls are excited to play them, we haven't played them since round three, so it will be interesting to see our progression since then."
The last time they met, the Roos were victorious by four goals.
Both sides have suffered massive injury blows this year.
While a knee injury ended 'Pies' premiership goal shooter Amanda Umanski's season before it even began, the Roos were left to come to terms with the absence of star midcourter Olivia Sinclair after a season-ending Achilles injury.
Crimmins admitted it's been a challenging season battling unforeseen circumstances.
"Yeah it definitely has," she said.
"We just need to be able to get consistent four quarters under our wing."
While the Roos have had sisters Grace and Chloe Senior lining up in goals this season, the Magpies have also had a sibling combination on court with Issy and Amy Byrne.
Amy has joined the A-grade side in goals this season.
"She's been a great inclusion into our side and the attacking end," Crimmins said.
"She's very versatile, puts up a volume of shots, her positivity is huge and Amy and Georgia's (Clark) connection continues to grow."
The clash coincides with the Indigenous Round.
"It's fantastic that our league's been able to make this step and have an Indigenous round to show that we support our First Nation, Indigenous players within our league and our region."
The Roos remain undefeated after 11 rounds and sit at the top of the table, while the Magpies are in fourth spot with seven wins.
With line-ups unpredictable this season, Crimmins admitted it's made for an exciting competition.
"I think once on any given day any team can win, which will be huge come finals time," she said.
"It's great to see though."
Other Ovens and Murray netball clashes this weekend will see Wangaratta Rovers host Lavington, Myrtleford meet Yarrawonga, Wodonga go head-to-head with Wodonga Raiders and North Albury play Albury.
Following this week, six rounds remain of the season until finals get under way, which are on track to be the first since 2019.
