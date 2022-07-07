A mother-of-two with a long history of addiction previously caught with $32,070 in suspected drug cash has been refused bail on a fresh set of deception-related charges.
Natasha Harper is due to be sentenced on August 1 on 36 charges related to the cash and stolen identity cards in her possession.
She and two men were charged after the car in which Harper was a back-seat passenger was pulled over at a NSW Police border COVID-19 checkpoint in October, 2020.
The case has faced repeated delays in being finalised.
The Wodonga woman, Albury Local Court heard this week, is experiencing her first time behind bars, bail refused, after years of drug-related offending.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told the latest allegations, to which Harper had indicated a mixture of guilty and not guilty pleas, were similar in nature to the matters from 2020.
These comprise 14 charges of possessing identifying information to commit an indictable offence, 14 of goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, drive while disqualified and possess a prohibited drug.
Harper made a bid for bail through her lawyer, but Ms McLaughlin found that cause had not been shown as to why her continued detention was not justified.
A surety was offered by a family friend, who was in court along with Harper's mother, who had offered to have her live at her home.
The court found there was a risk to the community of Harper committing further serious offences and that she likely faced a jail sentence if convicted on what Ms McLaughlin said was a strong prosecution case.
In response to a question from Ms McLaughlin, the court heard that Harper no longer had custody of her younger child and that her older child lived with the father.
Initially consideration was given to the possibility of Harper's August sentencing being further delayed.
But Ms McLaughlin determined it best the agreed date be maintained, given the possibility of any resolution occurring in the meantime on the new charges.
She ordered that the prosecution brief of evidence on the fresh charges be served by August 3.
Harper was convicted in mid-2021 of the charges related to the cash that police at the border checkpoint found in her jacket pockets.
She claimed this was from her superannuation account.
Another $19,950 in cash was under the front passenger seat.
The trio were known illicit drug users and suppliers.
