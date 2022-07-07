The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga woman refused bail over new string of 30 charges, will plead guilty to some

By Albury Court
July 7 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Harper

A mother-of-two with a long history of addiction previously caught with $32,070 in suspected drug cash has been refused bail on a fresh set of deception-related charges.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.