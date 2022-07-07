Border pop-up centre to collect DNA samples for missing person cases

An Albury pop-up centre on Monday will collect DNA samples as part of police investigations into historic missing person cases.
The familial DNA collection program encourages family members of missing people to provide samples for comparison against profiles of all unidentified bodies and human remains on hand in NSW.
Advertisement
Pop-up centres were established in Bourke, Broken Hill and Dubbo last month, with others to follow next week in Wagga, Griffith and Queanbeyan.
The Albury site will be the church building next to the police station, 539-543 Olive Street, between 10am and 3pm, Monday, July 11.
It's crucial we see as many family members of missing persons come forward to assist ongoing investigations- Detective Inspector Glen Browne
IN OTHER NEWS:
Samples are taken by buccal swab (inside the cheek) and only compared against missing persons databases in Australia.
Detective Inspector Glen Browne, the Missing Persons Registry Commander, said strong turn-outs at Nowra and Merimbula centres last year were encouraging.
"I can't stress enough how important sample numbers are with respect to the success of this program, so it's crucial we see as many family members of missing persons come forward to assist ongoing investigations," Detective Inspector Browne said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.