Lauren Jackson to be absent for Bandits following Opals squad selection

By Georgia Smith
Updated July 7 2022 - 7:47am, first published 6:03am
The Albury-Wodonga Bandits will be without border basketball superstar Lauren Jackson later this month, with the 41-year-old selected to participate in the Opals' practice matches against Canada in New York.

