The Albury-Wodonga Bandits will be without border basketball superstar Lauren Jackson later this month, with the 41-year-old selected to participate in the Opals' practice matches against Canada in New York.
While her international basketball return is looking to be on track ahead of the Women's Basketball World Cup, it will be a blow for the NBL1 East side moving into the back end of the season.
However, Bandits' coach Matt Paps agreed it was a great opportunity for Jackson.
"I'm extremely excited for Lauren to have the opportunity to play again for Australia," Paps said.
"It's obviously been a long time coming and she's put a lot of work in.
"Obviously she'll miss some games for us when she goes there, but it's no different to any other Australian player.
"I'm personally very excited for her and proud of her to tick off a couple more goals of hers."
NBL1 East finals are scheduled to commence after the final round of the fixture later next month, with the Bandits currently sitting on top of the table.
The World Cup is scheduled for Sydney in September, with the Bandits in limbo as to whether or not Jackson will be available for them.
"I don't know what their schedule is for those that make that final 12," Paps said.
"Fingers crossed Lauren gets that chance.
"It will obviously hurt us, but we want to see her play in the World Cup.
"I think it would be awesome for the game."
The Bandits have a double header this weekend.
