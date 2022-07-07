A magistrate says a Lavington man's amateurish attempt to change a prescription to get more codeine-infused tablets was always going to fail.
Bryson Grigg went to the Albury Community Dental service in Smollett Street on May 12 to get a prescription for Panadeine Forte.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Local Court was told Grigg's dentist provided a handwritten prescription for 10 of the tablets containing codeine, which is a drug listed on the NSW Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act (2008).
He walked to Chemist Warehouse, but only after writing a "5" over the "1" to suggest the prescription was for 50 tablets.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Grigg was never going to get away with committing such a crime.
"Staff at the location," police said, "have immediately recognised that the script had been altered and contacted (the dentist)."
Grigg, 27, pleaded guilty to knowingly produce a false or misleading document under state law. He was put on a six-month community corrections order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.