High-profile Kiewa-Sandy Creek recruit Connor Newnham remains on track to return from a knee injury before finals.
Newnham has been sidelined since round six after an opposition player fell across his knee and hyper-extended it.
Advertisement
The big Hawk initially suspected his season may be over with a torn PCL or ACL.
However, scans revealed he had escaped any structural damage to the knee and had mainly bone bruising.
Hawks coach Jack Neil who has the powerhouse on top of the ladder expects Newnham to return in about a month.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Connor is doing all his rehab and hopefully will be back in four weeks," Neil said.
"He's obviously keen to get back as quickly as he can and is doing everything right.
"But there is no use trying to rush things and we will take a patient approach in regards his return."
The Hawks face flag fancy Chiltern in round 15 on July 30 in a clash to decide the minor premiership.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.