Connor Newnham not expected to return for Kiewa-Sandy Creek for another month

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:00am
Connor Newnham has been sidelined since round six with a knee injury.

High-profile Kiewa-Sandy Creek recruit Connor Newnham remains on track to return from a knee injury before finals.

