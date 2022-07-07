A former Benalla councillor has been fined $5000 without conviction over charges related to not disclosing or submitting his personal interests.
William van Wersch was also ordered to pay legal costs of $3500.
He pleaded guilty to six charges in relation to his personal interests returns, a requirement under the Local Government Act, during a plea hearing at Benalla Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The charges were brought by the Local Government Inspectorate, which laid 18 charges that were reduced after the defendant's offer of a guilty plea on six rolled-up charges.
"The court heard that, during his four-year term, Mr van Wersch failed to submit two interest returns within the required timeframe," the inspectorate said in a statement.
"He also failed to disclose a number of personal interests in five of his ordinary returns, which included companies in which he held office or a beneficial interest, as well as land interests and trust interests."
Chief municipal inspector Michael Stefanovic welcomed the court decision.
"Submitting accurate personal interests returns is vital for the transparency of local government and a way for the community to ensure that decisions are made in an impartial manner for the benefit of the community and not for personal gain," he said.
"Communities have the right to expect the highest levels of integrity from their councillors.
"It also sends a message to councillors across Victoria that submitting accurate personal interests returns is essential."
Mr van Wersch unsuccessfully stood for re-election in 2020 after one term.
