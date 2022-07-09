The Border Mail
Australia can't feed the world | On the Wallaby

By David Everist
July 9 2022 - 1:03am
Exports: What African nations are already in need of is grains. Picture: Shutterstock

Prime Minister Albanese has fallen for the misconception that Australia can feed the world. He made this hollow statement during a NATO conference in Spain.

