Prime Minister Albanese has fallen for the misconception that Australia can feed the world. He made this hollow statement during a NATO conference in Spain.
He also got away with it because the compliant media pack who were welcoming time in the Spanish sun would have no idea about the true volumes of Australian food production.
Maybe if people ate coal, iron ore and uranium he may have been close to the mark. Simply, Australia at best produces food for around 70 million mouths, however we need to feed the 28 million in Australia first. Any lift in agricultural production would be slow and steady and highly dependent on the seasonal variations that affect this wide brown land.
The hungry more than likely live on the African continent and they hardly would want lettuces, cucumbers or smashed avocadoes. Meat and dairy would be problematic due to the absence of refrigeration so the targets would have to be grain, wheat, and barley.
Currently 28 per cent of our exports are meat products, including beef, and given the current world record values it is highly unlikely the poverty challenged could afford to put it on a plate.
Albo probably is not aware that meat cannot be digested by many third world countries, particularly if they have been on a grain diet. Grains and nuts make up around 17 per cent of exports and yes they certainly can feed the hungry.
Wool at six percent and wine at five per cent do not come into a food equation.
Feeding the world is not an option given our environmental changes of droughts and flooding rains. Also, the major export push is into high returning niche markets. A present and ongoing, growing problem is the breakdown in freight viability that is stymying many export markets. Albo could look at that as well.
Handling the operational issues in the Murray Darling Basin needs the wisdom of Solomon and a tin ear, given the wide range of competing interests. Take farmers downstream of Hume who want controlled releases so valuable farmland is not inundated should storage capacity be put under pressure from upstream heavy rainfall.
Given the record livestock prices it is understandable that farmers want to utilise every blade of grass they grow. The irrigators particularly on the NSW side of the Murray want storages brimming for the start of the irrigation season as they look forward to a number of seasons where they can grow rice. And then throw in a few caravan parks situated on the flood plain who want to cash in on the resurgent tourism market.
However the best bleat has come from the good folk worried about the health of the Nyah forest downstream near Swan Hill. A local was reported to say that the river used to flood every year and he could paddle out in a canoe and collect swans eggs. The interviewer did not bring him to task about the river flooding every year - highly unlikely - and the fact he was pinching swans eggs. "There are no swans here anymore" he complained. Fair enough, but if he and others were pinching eggs it's no wonder, water or not.
