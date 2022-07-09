However the best bleat has come from the good folk worried about the health of the Nyah forest downstream near Swan Hill. A local was reported to say that the river used to flood every year and he could paddle out in a canoe and collect swans eggs. The interviewer did not bring him to task about the river flooding every year - highly unlikely - and the fact he was pinching swans eggs. "There are no swans here anymore" he complained. Fair enough, but if he and others were pinching eggs it's no wonder, water or not.