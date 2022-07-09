A key to disease prevention in livestock is to estimate what may happen before it's an issue and do something about it.
Are you a sheep or goat producer whose flock is due to lamb or kid in the next couple of months?
Advertisement
Has your property received more than 80ml of rain each month since April?
If you answered yes to these questions, you might consider the possibility of goitre in the lambs or kids that will soon be born.
If your property is along the Great Dividing Range, and your sheep or goats are grazing white clover pastures or brassica crops, you may feel a bit more concerned.
Goitre is seen in newborn lambs and kids, but much less so in calves. Goat kids are particularly susceptible.
Goitre occurs due to a deficiency of iodine, which is essential for thyroid hormone production.
The thyroid hormone is essential for controlling metabolism.
Without it, newborn lambs and kids become very susceptible to hypothermia associated with cold, wet, windy conditions.
The lack of thyroid hormone causes the gland to enlarge in an attempt to compensate. You will notice swelling under the throat, known as a goitre.
When an outbreak of goitre begins it can be challenging to manage as the treatment of affected lambs and kids is rarely successful, and once the problem has been identified, it is often too late to begin supplementing the ewes or does with iodine.
The key is in prevention.
The best form of prevention is to supplement ewes and does at the third or fourth month of pregnancy with potassium iodide.
Iodised salt blocks may be of some value, although the intake of salt blocks can be less reliable.
For further advice contact your local veterinarian, Agriculture Victoria veterinary or animal health officer, or in NSW your Local Land Service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.