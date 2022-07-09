The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

Prevent goitre in lambs and kids | Vet Talk

By Dr Jeff Cave
July 9 2022 - 12:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goitre concerns: Will your sheep or goats lamb or kid in the next couple of months? Have you had more than 80ml of rain each month since April?. Picture: Shutterstock

A key to disease prevention in livestock is to estimate what may happen before it's an issue and do something about it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.