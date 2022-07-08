During the past week, a northwest cloud band developed near the Top End near Darwin and delivered unseasonable rainfalls to some areas of the Northern Territory and across into western areas of outback QLD.
Many places have already exceeded the July average rainfalls by July 3.
Advertisement
At Daly Waters, 37.2mms fell on Friday, July 1, and this was the wettest ever July day in nearly 150 years of rainfall records.
The maximum temperature at Daly Waters on this day was 14.5 degrees. This was Daly Waters' coldest July day in 83 years of records, the previous coldest July day being in mid-July of 1986.
To date, Daly Waters has had 48mms rainfall and this is the highest for July since 57mms in 1968 and the second-highest on record.
This exceptional July weather conditions at Daly Waters according to past records look certain to result in the rest of this winter and early September being notably wetter and colder than usual in our regions.
Daly Waters' previous coldest July day on July 13, 1986, for example, did set up excessive rainfalls up to early Spring of 1986 in our regions. Sydney in early August 1986 was battered by 448mms rainfall in only 3 days.
The NW cloud band did lead to the formation of an East Coast Low last weekend which set up heavy flood rains along part of the NSW coast between Newcastle and Batemans Bay.
Kiama has had 282mms in two days, already the highest for July since 1904.
Katoomba received 207mms to last Sunday morning July 3.
This was Katoomba's wettest July day in 138 years of records; the previous wettest July day was 203mms in 1922.
Rainfall totals for June fell short of average in our regions except for most of Victoria and the Riverina.
It was the coldest June at Coonabarabra, Moree and all the way to Roma since 2007 and the coldest last day of June at Katherine and Daly Waters since 2007 as well due to the rain.
Last Monday, July 4, heavy rain swamped the QLD coast as well as flood rains between Newcastle and Nowra.
Many places along the QLD had their coldest July day on record. They include Townsville's maximum temperature of 15.1 the coldest July day in 115 years of records as well as the heaviest rains for early July since 1988.
Rural centres in NE Victoria have enjoyed daily maximum temperatures around 15 or 16 degrees, two degrees above the July normal for the first five days of this month after some heavy morning frosts.
We face our coldest winter since 1989 and may get as cold as the winters of both 1943 and 1966.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.