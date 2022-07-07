Corowa-Rutherglen's Jarryd Hatton is free to play against Wangaratta on Saturday after having a rough conduct charge withdrawn by the umpire at the Ovens and Murray tribunal.
Hatton faced the tribunal on Wednesday night after the reporting umpire deemed the incident serious enough to be sent straight to the tribunal with no set penalty offered.
The incident occurred during the third quarter of the Roos' clash with Albury last weekend and involved Tiger star Jacob Conlan.
However, the umpire advocate, Mark Bywater, withdrew the charge against Hatton after watching a replay of the incident and hearing evidence from witnesses.
Bywater told the tribunal the incident only warranted a free kick in his opinion.
Conlan also helped Hatton's cause when he rated the force of the hit 'two out of 10.'
Hatton has played all 11 matches for the Roos this season who have a 5-6 record.
