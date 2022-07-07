The Border Mail
Jarryd Hatton has rough conduct charge thrown out by umpire advocate

By Brent Godde
Updated July 7 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
ROO BEAUTY: Jarryd Hatton is free to play against Wangaratta.

Corowa-Rutherglen's Jarryd Hatton is free to play against Wangaratta on Saturday after having a rough conduct charge withdrawn by the umpire at the Ovens and Murray tribunal.

