It's little surprise to see Lavington Panthers sitting top of the ladder when you hear the passion in their voices.
Rising star Emma Suckling and captain Kim Crowther have both been in dominant form throughout the North East Border Female Football League campaign but it doesn't come easy to either player.
Advertisement
Suckling, 17, makes a 250km round-trip from Wagga just to get to home games, while 31-year-old Crowther not only juggles football commitments with her job as an operations manager at the Barnawartha distribution centre but is mother to Chayse, 9, and Aria, 3.
But try stopping either of them getting to the footy when the umpire balls it up.
"I like centre clearances, getting in there and trying to get the ball out," Suckling smiled.
"That's the part I love. I'd rather get the ball and run away from everyone.
"I played heaps of other sports when I was growing up but I loved footy, so I've stopped all my other sports to focus on this for the next while.
"I grew up with lots of my family playing AFL so I've just been around it for ages."
There are parallels there with Crowther's upbringing as one of seven kids, watching her four brothers play the sport before deciding to get stuck in herself.
"I played until under-14s with Lavington Panthers and I was the only girl in the junior league at that time," she said.
"Because I played boys football then and I play women's football now, I feel like women's football is a lot tougher than it was back in the day.
"All the women on that footy field are out there to prove a point, that both genders can play the sport very well.
"I enjoy the physical side of it, being able to stay fit and run around in the midfield, keeping up with the young whipper-snappers who are out there.
"I love the fact my kids come along as well, to see that enjoyment on their faces and to be involved in the football community.
"I get to show them that yeah, I'm a mum, but you know what, I can do that too and I can do it just as well as anyone else."
Suckling played for the Murray Bushrangers earlier this year and trains twice a week with the GWS Giants Academy.
She watched three of her Bushies team-mates get picked up in last week's AFLW Draft, including Zarlie Goldsworthy, who took out Lavington's best and fairest in 2021.
Advertisement
"Being drafted would be the coolest thing ever but who knows what's going to happen?" the Kildare Catholic College student said.
"That was so cool for Zarlie as well as Zara Hamilton (also from Wagga) and Keeley Skepper.
"It's so cool to see they can all get picked up like that.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Seeing that there's heaps of girls from around here, not from Melbourne or the big cities, and they can still get in and have a crack and get as far as they have is really cool.
Advertisement
"The one thing I've struggled with is confidence and actually believing I can do it.
"But all the coaches at Lavington were really good with that, they pushed me into the midfield and helped me learn how to read the play a bit better so I'm not just running back and forth the whole time.
"Having more games is way better, being able to put everything from training into the games is really good."
Lavington's leadership group have already identified Suckling as one to watch.
"She's definitely an up-and-comer within our league and a potential draftee in years to come," Crowther said.
Advertisement
"She's already got a lot of experience under her belt, she just gets in there and she's got that grit and determination, very similar to Zarlie.
"It's such a pleasure to have her on the team. You know she's going to give 110 percent every time and she's always in and under the packs, doing all the hard work."
The Panthers are now just two games away from finals.
"I'm absolutely pumped," Crowther said.
"Wodonga Raiders have also been very dominant so we're predicting we're going to be versing off and it'll be a 2021/22 showdown.
"Working with such a awesome group girls - of all different ages, abilities, skills and backgrounds - is a really big honour for me."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.