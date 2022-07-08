The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Emma Suckling and Kim Crowther loving life with the Lavington Panthers

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD PANTHERS: Lavington duo Emma Suckling and Kim Crowther have already shown great commitment throughout the season and now they're determined to get the job done in finals. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

It's little surprise to see Lavington Panthers sitting top of the ladder when you hear the passion in their voices.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.