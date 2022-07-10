OUR SAY: Importance of COVID-19 jab has not waned just yet, so go and get it done

It has nothing of the urgency or public profile of previous roll-outs, but the fourth COVID-19 vaccine jab will play a significant role in the nation's health.
When it first became clear that vaccines would be developed to halt the worldwide deadly spread of the virus that began in early 2020, people were extremely nervous.
Rigorous scientific trials though suggested the vaccines would do the job and in so doing put the brakes on the pandemic.
That is what eventuated, even if the progress of the vaccine roll-out in Australia was hampered greatly by the then Coalition government's ham-fisted administration.
No one could have foreseen that efforts to secure appropriate quantities of the various vaccines could be handled in such an incompetent way.
But what also eventuated was a community - and this was overwhelmingly the case on the Border - that embraced what was seen as a way out of the misery of lock-downs, social isolation and the threat for many of serious illness or even death.
Our old pre-pandemic lives have, in the main, returned, save for still needing to wear a mask when going to see the doctor or a sense hard to ignore that social distancing still has a place.
Figures released by health authorities make clear though that COVID-19 has not gone away in all this time, surprising even some of the nation's most respected expects.
Indeed, the number of new infections and the resultant pressure placed on our hospitals as people continue to be admitted with serious illness shows a virus continuing its relentless march.
At the moment that involves a surge in cases of the newer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants, a trend that no doubt has contributed to the decision to roll-out the fourth COVID-19 vaccinations.
We cannot give this virus the breathing space to get away from us again.
And this appears upmost in the thinking, too, of health authorities, who are making the fourth dose available to anyone over the age of 30 - and more strongly recommended for the over-50s.
We might have tired of COVID-19 but it hasn't tired of us.
This means it is of vital importance that we step forward again and get the jab.
