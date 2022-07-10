The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

OUR SAY: Importance of COVID-19 jab has not waned just yet, so go and get it done

By Editorial
July 10 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR SAY: Importance of COVID-19 jab has not waned just yet, so go and get it done

It has nothing of the urgency or public profile of previous roll-outs, but the fourth COVID-19 vaccine jab will play a significant role in the nation's health.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.