A BORDER project is helping to close the gap on Indigenous eye health in Australia.
Specsavers Albury and Wodonga are again teaming up to focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples' eye care on the 30th anniversary of The Fred Hollows Foundation.
Advertisement
The stores have jointly contributed $12,000 to the $5 million donated by the eyecare retailer towards the foundation's programs throughout Australia.
Specsavers and The Fred Hollows Foundation want to close the gap in eye health by working with communities to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples can access high quality, culturally safe and patient-centric eye care, while delivering life-changing surgery and treatment to people in remote communities across Australia.
For the seventh year Specsavers and The Fred Hollows Foundation have teamed up to launch limited-edition frames to raise awareness and money.
This year's frames feature the artwork of Aboriginal artist, Sarrita King.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Specsavers Albury optometrist Elke Hutchins said $25 from each pair of limited-edition frames would go to the foundation.
"Our donations support positions like the Aboriginal eye health worker at the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS) in Fitzroy, and their work in delivering eye health care to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities," she said.
"VAHS is the only Aboriginal community controlled medical service in Victoria and their partnership with The Fred Hollows Foundation is helping to strengthen, enhance, and expand the existing model of eye care for these communities.
"The Aboriginal Eye Health Worker makes sure that patients are triaged for ophthalmology, supported in surgical decision making and assisted with their emergency planning."
The Fred Hollows Foundation chairwoman Jane Madden said access to eye care in Australia was not a one-size-fits-all solution.
"Culture must play a part when it comes to delivering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander eye healthcare," she said.
"Building a workforce of trained eye health professionals who deliver culturally competent eye care is the only way that Australia can move towards closing the gap in eye health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples."
Eye and vision problems are the most common long-term health conditions experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
More than 18,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults aged over 40 are living with vision impairment or blindness.
However, more than 90 per cent of the eye problems that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experience are either preventable or treatable.
The limited-edition frames went on sale this week.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.