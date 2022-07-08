Two girls bullying each other over social media including a TikTok video and a live broadcast ultimately led to their mothers fighting on a West Albury nature strip.
The bad blood between the women had been brewing for a year, but eventually reached a confrontational stage when the video was posted.
Advertisement
Jasmin-Lee Murray and the other woman had to be separated by an elderly relative when the man saw them fighting opposite his home on February 23 just after 9pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was the other woman's daughter, Albury Local Court has heard, who posted the video.
Ultimately though, police were unable to charge either woman with assault because it could not be determined just who was the offender and who was the victim.
Murray though has fronted court as the result of an incident that occurred just as she turned to return home - she walked past the other woman's car and snapped off a windscreen wiper.
The victim, police said, wanted to be compensated $189.65 to have the wiper replaced.
Murray, 36, of Waratah Crescent, West Albury, pleaded guilty to the only charge that in the end could be laid, of intentionally or recklessly destroy property.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Murray the facts of the case "are concerning", especially given the offending "does appear to be out-of-character".
Murray should be a role model, "in your community, ... to your children," she said.
Murray and the victim were "distantly related cousins" and the other woman's boyfriend was Murray's ex-partner.
They had always known each other and shared a large, extended family.
The court heard the women had experienced "issues" with each other for about a year, mainly related to their respective daughters "bullying one another on social media".
One incident involved a TikTok video posted by the victim's daughter on February 22, which led to police being called "to resolve the matter".
Police said the following day the victim was made aware of Murray's daughter "engaging in a live social media broadcast" where she discussed with her followers the details of the police visit.
Advertisement
The women messaged each other, ultimately leading to Murray arriving at the other woman's home just before the fight broke out.
Murray was put on a six-month conditional release order, without conviction.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.