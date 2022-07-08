Generation Next will be on display when Wodonga hosts Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Advertisement
While neither team can play finals, there's never a 'dead rubber' when it comes to the fierce rivals.
"Absolutely, no matter where either team is on the ladder, it's always a tight contest," Raiders' captain Brad St John offered.
Both teams will field a debutant.
Nelson Bowey will become Raiders' 13th home-grown debutant this season, while Will Bradshaw is the younger brother of Jake (Raiders) and Noah (Wodonga) with their father former Brisbane Lions' premiership forward Daniel Bradshaw.
Will will play as a half-forward, while second-gamers Rhys Venturoni and Ethan Ritchie will line up in defence and the midfield respectively.
And Raiders also boast a second-gamer in Ethan Katalinic.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Raiders are chasing their first win, while the Bulldogs have three.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.