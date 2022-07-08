The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Master Builders Victoria recognises top builders in the North East

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
July 8 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scott James Builder has been named North East Residential Regional Builder of the Year for overcoming challenges to build a luxury family home situated in a steep in-fill site below Albury's War Memorial.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.