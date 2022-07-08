Scott James Builder has been named North East Residential Regional Builder of the Year for overcoming challenges to build a luxury family home situated in a steep in-fill site below Albury's War Memorial.
Hansen Yuncken was named North East Commercial Regional Builder of the Year for a new government secondary school in Shepparton.
More than 130 guests attended the Master Builders regional awards ceremony at Albury's Commercial Club on Friday night.
Master Builders Victoria chief executive Rebecca Casson congratulated Scott James Builder and Hansen Yuncken on their success.
Ms Casson said it was fitting the winning home built by Scott James Builder sat in a "privileged location".
"This was a rare opportunity for a builder to design and build a new home from scratch on a site with sweeping views across central Albury," she said.
"The house is organised around a series of terraces that step down from the street towards the town centre."
The home features a large, open-plan kitchen, a cellar, and a gym.
The uppermost level is a guest bedroom and ensuite.
Below this is a large open-plan kitchen and living zone, with more living and bedrooms on the ground floor.
"The solution to this challenging problem was major excavation creating a series of five tiers over the site," Ms Casson said.
"From the floor coverings to material changes, there is tremendous forethought and planning in executing all work in this beautiful home.
"Whether it is the grooved vaulted ceiling, the stone-clad fireplace, the cobble-stone driveway, large format porcelain tiles - all inclusions are of a premium quality and speak of understated luxury."
The new Greater Shepparton Secondary College in Shepparton brings together existing communities of Shepparton High School, Wanganui Park Secondary College, Maguire Secondary and Mooroopna Secondary College.
Zauner Construction won Excellence in Construction of Commercial Buildings $3 million-$6 million category for its design of the new hall at James Fallon High School.
Other winners included Cavalier Homes Albury Wodonga, Simonds Homes and Hadar Homes.
Scott James Builder and Hansen Yuncken will compete in the Victorian Excellence in Housing Awards on October 14 in Melbourne.
Full list of winners below:
Best Renovation/Addition $300,000-$500,000
Gilchrist Homes
Project: Albury
Best Renovation/Addition over $500,000
Trethowan Building
Project: Albury
Best Display Home $250,000-$350,000
Cavalier Homes Albury Wodonga
Project: Ashley 26, Leneva
Best Display Home $350,000-$500,000
Cavalier Homes Albury Wodonga
Project: Sandown 32, Leneva
Best Volume Builder Display Home $250,000-$350,000
Simonds Homes
Project: Embley 25, Leneva
Best Volume Builder Display Home $350,000-$500,000
Hadar Homes
Project: Ashford 33, Baranduda
Best Volume Builder Display Home over $500,000
Hadar Homes
Project: Manhattan 34, Leneva
Best Custom Home $400,000-$500,000
Transbuild Victoria
Project: Oxley Flats
Best Custom Home $800,000-$1 million
DKM Builders
Project: Benalla
Best Custom Home $1 million-$2 million
Hedger Constructions Pty Ltd
Project: Thornton
Best Custom Home over $2 million
Scott James Builder
Project: Albury
Best Multi-Unit Development - up to three units
JJ Carroll Builders
Project: Thurgoona
Best Sustainable Home
Ovens & King Builders
Project: Rutherglen
Excellence in Construction of Commercial Buildings $3 million-$6 million
Zauner Construction
Project: James Fallon High School New Hall, Albury
Excellence in Construction of Commercial Buildings over $6 million
Hansen Yuncken
Project: Greater Shepparton Secondary College, Shepparton
Regional Commercial Builder of the Year
Hansen Yuncken
Project: Greater Shepparton Secondary College, Shepparton
Regional Residential Builder of the Year
Scott James Builder
Project: Albury
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
