The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury co-coach Anthony Miles on the significance of Ovens and Murray Indigenous Round

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 8 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPECIAL TALENT: Jeff Garlett will be one of several Aboriginal players taking part in this weekend's inaugural Ovens and Murray Indigenous Round. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Albury co-coach Anthony Miles hopes football in the region can start to engage more Aboriginal players.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.