Albury co-coach Anthony Miles hopes football in the region can start to engage more Aboriginal players.
Miles joined players and officials from other clubs to mark the launch of the Ovens and Murray's inaugural Indigenous Round this week, where his former team-mate Dean Heta addressed the crowd after proving a driving force behind the project.
"You can see how much this means to so many people," Miles said.
"Dean's one, Jeff Garlett another, we've got a lot of Indigenous players at the Albury footy club and I know, speaking to them last year, it was so special to them so for them to be able to share it with the league and other players from other sides to feel that as well, it's about education, asking questions and finding out more about Indigenous culture.
"I've been fortunate enough to play in a couple of 'Dreamtime at the G' games and it's such a special occasion.
"You look at the Riolis at Richmond, Shane Edwards, Adam Goodes, there's so many phenomenal players and I believe there's so much untapped talent out there as well, in communities around Australia, and I think it's only going to continue to grow."
The Tigers face North Albury at Bunton Park on Saturday.
"I've been fortunate enough to go down to the Clontarf School in Albury, which Paul Spargo's doing a phenomenal job with, getting some of the Indigenous boys involved in footy and you can see the talent," Miles said.
"As much as I love watching rugby, we'd hate to lose those guys to rugby; we want to keep them in AFL."
