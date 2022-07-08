A REPORT recommending Albury Council retains ownership of the city's airport seems "contrived", a former councillor supportive of it being leased out says.
Murray King is an airport leaseholder with his building used by a flying school.
Advertisement
He was responding to a review done by consultancy Delos Data which will be presented to Monday night's council meeting.
It advises against privatising the airport, saying feedback showed it was the preference of the community
Mr King, who did not speak to Delos Data, suggested outsourcing management may have been a windfall.
"Leasing out the airport for 30 years could potentially have realised $100 million for Albury Council and imagine what we could have done with that," he said.
Delos Data noted in its report "the downsides of privatisation affect consumers in the form of higher charges and ticket prices"
IN OTHER NEWS:
In response, Mr King said "it's not like it's a discounted airport, the cafe and drink prices are commensurate with any other airport" and "parking is on a par with any other airport".
He asserts there are strains between the council and leaseholders which relate to a requirement businesses have aeronautical ties.
"There's vacant buildings that can't be rented out because what would go in is not strictly aviation-related," Mr King said.
"There's no reason why an airplane mechanic can operate but not a car mechanic."
Mr King suggested council management wanted a finding that the city keep control of the airport, saying "I feel it's a contrived report".
The review by Delos Data was sought by council to set out governance structures for the airport over the long term.
It includes a comparison of Albury with Wagga, Dubbo and Rockhampton airports.
Categories, tied to aircraft movement, passenger numbers, CBD distance, amenities, punctuality and number of airlines and destinations, were assessed against a maximum score of 35.
Rockhampton was No.1 with 30, ahead of Albury 27, Dubbo 25 and Wagga 19.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.