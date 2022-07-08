MORE than 140 North East Country Fire Authority volunteers who risked their lives during the region's savage bushfire crisis three years ago were honoured at Wodonga on Friday with National Emergency Medals.
The first group of firefighters from a total of 715 from District 24 recognised for their courage and commitment were presented with medals at The Cube, Wodonga, with more receiving commendations on Sunday at Corryong by Governor-General David Hurley.
CFA board member Dawn Hartog said the 2019 fire season brought out the best of the CFA.
"North East Victoria is no stranger to significant fire events, however, that season was one of the worst in memory," Ms Hartog said. "The sustained response from our members was inspiring; initially helping our interstate colleagues before protecting our own communities as the fires impacts the North East region."
Michael McLinden, of Wodonga West Fire Brigade, took the first team of Wodonga volunteers to Corryong on December 31, 2019 and remembers the experience with both joy and sadness.
"It does have an effect, unfortunately we've got some members still suffering from PTSD and we've got to be supportive of those people," Mr McLinden said. "There's support for these people if they need it.
"Sometimes it's aggragate, it's over a period of time, or it might be a specific incident that may have caused these problems.
"So that's why we're here today, to support everyone and be part of a team."
Sara Reid, of Chiltern Fire Brigade, said the job entailed not just looking after your own neighbourhood but helping out where you could.
"I went on a couple of deployments to Batemans Bay, and at Glen Innes and was also at Corryong as the fire front was coming through there," she said.
"Today it's nice to receive recognition for the work that we did, but I saw so many people contributing, private people helping their neighbours, people offering to do our washing while we were away, so many people contributed on so many different levels - it's not just the people at the frontline who deserve recognition."
