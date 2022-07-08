The Border Mail
Border region volunteer firefighters receive national recognition

By Ted Howes
Updated July 8 2022 - 10:43am, first published 10:00am
MORE than 140 North East Country Fire Authority volunteers who risked their lives during the region's savage bushfire crisis three years ago were honoured at Wodonga on Friday with National Emergency Medals.

