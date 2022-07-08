A project aiming to capture the connection between mothers and babies in a captivating and raw way has gone on display.
An array of subjects on the theme of motherhood are featured in photographs created by students from the Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service.
In another event being held as part of NAIDOC week, a Wagarra traditional dance group will perform at the opening of the The Crossing Place Trail along the Murray River on Saturday at 10am.
Aunty Jenny Murray founded the group in 2019. What was only a small group to start turned into about 30 people.
She said she wanted the dance group to "come as one when together".
Practising for the past three weeks and making all their own outfits from scratch to open the sculpture trail, she said, was an honour.
"Dancing on Dhudhjura land is amazing with everyone coming together," she said.
"Going from one to everyone and teaching our culture our way, makes me proud."
One of those taking part in the photographic exhibition, opened on Friday at Wodonga TAFE, is Sarah Harrison, who has had a passion for photography since she was a child.
Ms Harrison said she had never pursued photography as she saw it more as a hobby than a career.
"I never took it anywhere as a teenager, but after signing up for this program, I've found a new fire and passion in my life," Ms Harrison said.
"I'm hoping to take the next step and continue a certificate four in photography.
"It's a goal of mine to be later able to potentially open up a photography business."
A family support worker at the health service and mother-of-one, Ms Harrison said seeing her photographs on the wall for all to see was emotional.
"In the most humble way, it's beautiful to see people's reaction to the photos; it's a celebration of our culture," she said. "And it is a great way to be able to give back and be involved with community - everyone wants to see each other be successful, and it's a good vibe to have."
Program coordinator Brittany Wright said the Mubal and Bali Photography Program, run through AWAHS, allowed students to learn skills in digital photography. "I'm very proud," Ms Wright said.
"One thing we have to remember for our mums is that they have given birth to children; accepting who you are and what you've been through is what we like to portray in the program.
Also at the event were students who had completed a hairdressing assistant program.
One of those was Annie Shearer, a stay-at-home mother-of-five.
"We were encouraged, and we all helped each other, making it a beautiful experience," she said.
"To come back into the workforce after nine years was quite daunting, but to feel accepted takes the fear factor out of it."
Hairdressing teacher Zoe Wilde said the students' skills were "of a really high standard".
"I'm blown away by the level of technique the students had. That's the beauty of TAFE, we give that versatility," Ms Wilde said.
"Most students felt like they didn't belong before they came here. It's a beautiful sense of connection seeing them now."
The skills gained through the 10-week programs have inspired most to continue their passions in photography and hairdressing by enrolling in full certificates at Wodonga TAFE.
