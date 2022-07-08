A poster boy for persistence will make his under-age representative debut on Saturday.
Max Beattie was twice overlooked by the Murray Bushrangers, but his outstanding form at senior level for Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray has forced selectors to name him for the away game against Dandenong Stingrays.
"It's a tribute to the way Max has gone about his football, his performance over the pre-season at the Albury hub was really impressive but, unfortunately, while the NAB League is an under 19 competition by name, there's limited opportunities for the 19s and on the back of that, we took only six over summer and Max and a few others were really unlucky to miss out," coach Mark Brown suggested.
"The message was our hands are tied to a certain extent, but if you're playing really good club footy, you can be selected and to Max's credit, his form has been first class."
The livewire midfielder was overlooked in the 2020 and 2022 pre-seasons.
"Mainly in the early stages, they gave me a couple of things to work on, I was a little bit small the first time, I was probably 55kgs, so I did some work in the gym and they wanted me to work on my left foot (skills) as well," the 72kg Beattie revealed.
He was called into the squad midway through last year, but COVID quashed his hopes so, like all 19s, he has to make the most of any opportunity.
"I've just got to go in there and think I can stick it up to them at that level," he explained.
