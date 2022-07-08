A NORTH East councillor, who owns a caravan park and grew up in Frankston, is seeking to run for the Nationals in the seat of Euroa.
Kristy Hourigan will nominate for party preselection to replace Steph Ryan who this week announced she would leave the Victorian parliament after November's state election.
Advertisement
"I either sit back and let things keep happening or throw my hat in the ring and have a red hot crack," Ms Hourigan said, adding she had a similar approach when she was elected to Strathbogie Shire in 2020.
The mother of daughters, Lilly, 9, and Maddy, 4, said a lack of Victorian government capital works funding for her shire in the recent state budget had also been a motivator.
"It was as if we were forgotten and it was infuriating," she said.
Ms Hourigan and partner Warrick Cakebread moved to Euroa in 2017 after buying the town caravan park.
"We have put in five years of hard work to turn it around, tripling its revenue despite the challenges of COVID lockdowns and the Euroa floods," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
They now have a manager at the park, giving Ms Hourigan time to devote to representation.
Ms Hourigan grew up in Frankston and worked in business training and human resources.
She described Ms Ryan as her idol, with the MP having helped her through floods and said the Nationals appealed to her because of their country focus.
Nominations for Nationals preselection in the electorate of Euroa open on Monday and close on July 22 with vetting to occur before a vote of members .
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.