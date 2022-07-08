Emily Minall has rediscovered her love of soccer after six years away from the sport.
The 24-year-old had spells at Albury Hotspurs and Albury United as a teenager before moving to London and later spending two years in Western Australia.
But, back in her hometown, Minall's been lacing the boots again this season and pulling on the purple shirt of Melrose.
A winger in her junior days, she's stepped into a new central midfield role and has scored eight goals in her last five games.
"I haven't played for years but I decided to come back this year for a bit of a kick, more of a social thing," Minall explained.
"I knew, out of all the teams, it was definitely going to be Melrose.
"Alex and Maya Davis had been hitting me up for years to come and play for Melrose so it was a no-brainer.
"This was actually the first year they didn't message me so I turned around and messaged them and I was like 'are you guys playing this year?'
"They've been a lot of fun to play with.
"We make a joke about being a passing team and that we're not exactly the fittest bunch but it's very enjoyable to get out there and play.
"As we've gone through the season, we've realised we actually are fairly handy this year so while we joke about it being for a bit of fun, we are competitive and we're still up there."
Minall's first love was Australian Rules but girls weren't allowed to play Auskick at the time, while netball and tennis were beginning to bore her.
Soccer brought Minall opportunities at rep level, which in turn led her to United, but her travels, and time away from the game, have brought a new perspective.
"It's definitely more enjoyable now," Minall said.
"It was a bit more stressful back then, there was more riding on the games and how I was playing, more pressure from people who wanted to see me do well and from the coaches as well.
"Getting into certain squads, you have to prove yourself every year and not slack off whereas now, I'm just coming out for a kick and having some fun.
"It's been six years and I'm not the fittest of people so to come back out here, run around and have a kick, that was enough for me."
Third-placed Melrose are just a point behind Albury Hotspurs, in second, with seven rounds until finals.
"The biggest challenge has been not playing every week," Minall said.
"We lose match intensity.
"That was our biggest downfall with the Wangaratta loss, I hadn't played in almost four weeks due to byes and having to work on Saturday.
'It's hard to flick the switch but when we do play every weekend, we're fairly handy."
