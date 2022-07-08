Work has started on a roof replacement to address water leaks at Albury's railway station.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said there was water damage to the station's buildings and platform canopy, with roof sheets to be replaced.
Advertisement
"This project is in stage two, following the replacement of the central east roof and north pavilion with a slate roof and iron crest in 2018 and 2019," the spokesperson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Work on the roof above the clocktower is expected to be complete in six weeks and the overall project expected to continue into 2023."
Albury station is listed on the NSW Heritage Register.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.