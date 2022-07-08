A Tallangatta centenarian who made costumes for singer Kamahl, will be treated to a live performance from the man himself next week.
It's been more than 50 years since Hazel Orson, 102, pieced together materials for the Malaysian-born vocalist to wear on stage, but she and her fellow residents at Bolga Court Hostel will watch him sing with a live-streamed concert to be screened at the aged care home on Tuesday.
Mrs Orson got to know Kamahl when she worked as the ABC's wardrobe mistress for five years in the late 1960s and early 1970s, during which time she also made costumes for drama series Bellbird, children's shows such as Adventure Island and even the Sydney Opera.
But if she didn't take the chance, she would never have found herself in that position.
"I used to walk past a building on my way to work each day, and was fascinated by the wonderful costumes in the upstairs window," Mrs Orson said.
"The only way to find out was to front up and ask for a job. I did just that and started as wardrobe mistress at the ABC. I was asked to start Monday.
"I made all of Kamahl's shirts. I had a workroom of people, some cutting, some sewing, I always did the finishing off and added the trimmings and final touches.
"Sometimes I would take my granddaughter (Becky) to the filming of Adventure Island, including when my daughter Marion was in hospital giving birth to my grandson.
"When we visited Marion in the hospital, Becky was all wide-eyed and said "I saw a man in his underpants. We had gone to Kamahl's hotel room, I had to explain to Marion, how else was I going to try on his clothes?
"I would order the lace for his kaftans and always order a little extra, I made Becky beautiful dresses out of Kamal's leftovers."
After Kamahl left the ABC and commercial television producers reimagined his image with kaftans, Mrs Orson continued to make clothes for him privately.
"At one stage I got a letter back from his wife saying one of the tops was a bit tight and I wrote back and said 'it wouldn't be a case of Kamahl being a little bit heavier?'," she laughed.
"I'm very much looking forward to hearing him sing after all these years."
Mrs Orson still has in her possession a signed copy of sheet music for All I Have To offer You Is Me from Kamahl with a handwritten message which reads "Two thousand sighs for your work - who can ask for more? Thanks Hazel. Kamahl."
Marion said her mother got her talent from her grandfather, who was a tailor, while her daughter Becky has followed a similar path as a costume designer for numerous circus performers across Australia.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
