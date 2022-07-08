Albury Thunder's hopes of overturning its biggest loss hasn't been helped by injuries.
The Border club suffered injuries to forwards Jon Huggett and Nathan Darby in the round nine win over Wagga Brothers on June 26 and it hosts powerhouse Young in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday.
The Cherrypickers hammered the visitors 50-14 in round two on April 30.
"We've got a few troops down as well, so it's not going to be an easy game, but we'll definitely be having a crack," coach Robbie Byatt promised.
Mitch Cornish played 20 games at NRL level in the halves which, given how demanding the role of a playmaker is at the elite level, shows just how talented he is.
The Cherrypicker won last year's Eric Weissel Medal and was again in the top five when votes were published prior to last weekend's round.
"They move the ball really fast and get the ball to the edges really quickly, which is something we've been working on with our defensive line," Byatt explained.
"They've got very big forwards so they can get a roll on and they then shift the ball very quickly.
"With the Cornish brothers in the halves they have a heap of class and they look to go to their centre on that side, they're quality players so you've got to shut them down and get in their faces early."
Josh Ayers is another Young player to feature in the Medal's top five, while no Thunder players featured in the leading group.
The visitors sit second on the ladder, a point behind Gundagai and leads points for and against.
It's racked up 324 points in the eight games, averaging almost 40 points per match, while conceding only 108 at just under 14 points per game.
Given forward leader Huggett is out with a knee injury, much of the responsibility to handle the big opposition pack will fall to first-year player Sam Collins.
It's an enormous test for any player, but the former first grader in the powerful Newcastle competition relishes the physical challenge.
He can certainly hit hard in defence and while he's not the front-rower to rip through and make breaks in attack, his willingness to keep coming will inspire his younger team-mates.
Courageous hooker Kieren Ford has also been in terrific form and he will be looking to cut down the bigger forwards with his strong low-tackling technique.
Despite last week's loss to Tumut in boggy conditions, which could count against the Thunder in the latter stages, the Thunder still holds down a spot in the top five with a three-point advantage over Wagga Kangaroos and Brothers with the six rounds remaining.
Thunder's Greenfield Park hosts the game at 2.35pm.
