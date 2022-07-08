Man attacked sister in family home after returning home from drinks with partner

A magistrate has drawn a strict distinction between sibling rivalry in children and incidents where one adult attacks another in sentencing a Tangambalanga man for assault.
Brodie Martin Roy Hall carried out a sustained attack on his younger sister in the home they and their mother then shared in Jindera.
At one point the then 21-year-old grabbed his sister, 20, by the front of her jumper and pushed her back and forth as he told her: "Why don't you call the police?"
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was to be expected that there would be physical altercations between young children in a household while growing up.
But Ms McLaughlin said once people reached adulthood, "assaulting anyone is a serious matter".
Ms McLaughlin said it was not a one-off assault by Hall on his sister and that "as she started to move away it escalated".
"What's concerning, sir, is that it went on; it wasn't momentary," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said the assault happened "in a place in which she was entitled to feel safe".
Hall pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of assault.
Police told the court how Hall and his girlfriend returned to the family's Pech Avenue home in Jindera on January 17 about 9pm after they had been out for drinks.
His sister was watching television.
Hall went to the kitchen to get something to eat and while preparing this he began throwing rubbish around the room.
"What are you doing?" his sister asked. "Can you please clean this mess up?"
They argued then the sister went to her bedroom to get away from Hall, who threw a cardboard box towards her as he followed, and then other rubbish into the doorway.
The victim left the house and phoned her father from the driveway, then Hall came out "belligerent and antagonistic" while shouting abuse.
Soon after shaking her by the jumper, he went inside.
A few minutes later Hall approached her and "using his chest pushed her back against the nearby garage door".
Hall was placed on a nine-month bond, without conviction.
