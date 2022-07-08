Mulwala worth the effort

G'day fishos. A few icy mornings this week would definitely help to bring on a few trout in Hume and get those crays moving you'd reckon.
The big advantage is that they also preceded some magnificent sunny days that were ideal to do a little fishing.
Let's hope there's quite a few more to come.
Advertisement
Dartmouth (95.2 per cent): It's pretty much the same as it has been over the last month, with decent numbers and a few smaller fish among them.
Flatlining Tassies is still as good as any, although the fender/cowbell technique with a worm behind is also catching plenty.
There's no real need to use downriggers or similar at the moment but they're still catching fish at 15 to 20 meters as well.
I always find it weird that the trout are still feeding at that depth at this time of year, but there must be enough tucker down there to attract their attention or they wouldn't be wasting their energy I suppose.
Mulwala (7.87 per cent): It's tough to get into but the rewards are there if you're willing to do the hard yards.
There's not a lot of water, it's river only, and we all know that's been running reasonably hard.
That didn't stop Josh Read and Nicko Sedgwick from having a crack last Saturday evening and Sunday morning, with the boys landing a few fish.
The best was a 114cm, a couple in the 70cm range and a smaller bloke, all caught on surface or just under. A pretty good effort for the time they put in.
Management down that way would have to be happy with the frosts we've had this week.
The whole idea of dropping Mulwala was to expose all the weed so frosts would kill it off and we've had some doozies.
Blowering (96.7 per cent): It's pretty much the same as last week, with a few trout up the top end, a few reddies about and the occasional big cod.
I know of a 120mm model that came out last weekend on a soft plastic after many hours of hard work by one fisho.
Talbingo: It's pretty much the same as last weekend too, with quite a few trout being picked up flatlining and a few down deep on paravanes and downriggers.
Tassies seem to be the flavour of the month, particularly the K-9 series again, or anything yellow winged.
Up the top end around Sue City, bait fishos have been getting a couple of quality fish angling from the bank with worms and PowerBait.
Advertisement
Eucumbene (41.2 per cent): It's is going reasonably well around the edges, with bait fishos pulling some quality fish amongst the smaller rainbows and trollers working that four meter mark doing the same.
Worms or PowerBait are going well for bait fishos, while larger minnows up to 13cm, along with tassies or spoons are all catching fish.
Hume Dam (93.2 per cent): It is still firing on the redfin front, and if they haven't stopped by now, I can't see them slowing down during what's left of winter.
Otherwise everything at the dam is the same old story; bait, trolling, plastics and vibes, they all seem to be still pulling their share of fish.
There seems to be a better chance of a mixed bag for the trollers though, with a surprising number of cod being caught, particularly by those trolling hardbodies that are targeting the reddies.
I know it's pretty early for it, but rolling those black grubs in amongst the timber is already pulling a few yellas as well. It seems trout trollers are picking up a few, but everyone's hoping and expecting size and numbers to pick up during the next month or two.
Advertisement
Apart from the standard Tassies, the K-9 series Tassies are also working a treat and doing better than most. Must be those UV spots, I reckon.
Spoons around the 10grm mark are also catching a few nice trout out there.
It's going to be a very interesting springtime fishery this year, that's for sure.
The Murray Below Hume: It was running at around the 14,000 meg mark for a lot of last week and is predicted to be at about the 12,000 meg over the weekend and a bit beyond.
The trout under the wall have been enjoying what is higher than normal water, with a few around the 1kg mark being caught on a variety of lures.
Advertisement
There's also been a number of trout caught further downstream on bait or lure on the many gravel bars in the river.
Cray fishos should enjoy the drop in water too, with a bit less current making life a little easier.
Cray reports this year are a bit varied, with those getting into areas that haven't been regularly fished doing quite well.
I hope you get a chance to get out this weekend.
Good luck.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.