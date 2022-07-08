Yarrawonga's ploy to experiment with Leigh Masters forward in the last game will suddenly have a bearing on its top three aspirations in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The former Williamstown premiership player and best and fairest is the league's best defender, but the Panthers pushed him forward against Lavington a fortnight ago.
Boom full-forward Leigh Williams suffered a broken bone in his back and the Pigeons look totally different without him in Saturday's away blockbuster against Myrtleford.
"Obviously when you've got a power forward like Willo, we played the first four month without Willo, so we know we can play without him," team-mate Nick Fothergill suggested.
'We'd like to think we've got a few avenues to goal and not focus on the one person."
Williams missed the first four games with a broken finger.
The Pigeons won three of those games, falling to Wangaratta Rovers after the latter trailed by 38 points at three-quarter time.
In the seven games he's played, Yarrawonga has won six and was pipped by Albury by five points in the thrilling round eight loss.
Williams is the league's equal leading goalkicker with 44.
To highlight the 195cm forward's dominance, he's averaged 6.3 goals.
Yarrawonga's previous gun forward, two-time AFL Coleman medallist Brendan Fevola, averaged 5.55 goals per game, admittedly over four years.
When the Pigeons were without Williams in the first month, former interleague rep Brandon Symes and Jackson Meade were the key forwards.
Neither has been named in the 22, although Meade is an emergency, adding so much weight to where Masters plays.
Fothergill is part of the leadership group, but not part of the coaching panel.
"It's not for me to say where Leigh will play, but he can play both back and forward," he said.
"We played him forward against Lavington and that was also trying to expose our backs to different scenarios, so we're not being so reliant on Leigh Masters who, in my opinion, is the best player in the competition.
"We've got that up our sleeve whether he plays back or forward, he's probably a better back than forward."
But while Yarrawonga faces uncertainty over its best attack without Williams, Myrtleford's forward line is coming together after struggling early in the season.
The combination of Ryley Sharp and recruits Murray Waite, Ryan Griffen and Nick Warnock is dangerous and while Yarrawonga would have started favourite with Williams, it's now an even money bet.
The Saints need to win too as they would fall two wins out of the top three, which has never been more important, with only six rounds left.
